NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston officer is welcoming a new furry friend into his home after rescuing the kitten from a dumpster.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, Ptl. Dontavis Jones made an unexpected discovery in a dumpster while working off-duty.

“Demonstrating compassion, Officer Jones brought the tiny feline to the Charleston Animal Society for a health check,” said NCPD.

The officer then decided to adopt the kitten and named it Tabby Rashard Jones.

Photo courtesy North Charleston PD