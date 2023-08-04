NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the North Charleston Police Department has been placed on administrative duty after being accused of driving under the influence.

Shaun Weatherford, 27, was arrested by the Mount Pleasant Police Department early Friday morning.

“The North Charleston Police Department is aware of the arrest of Shaun Weatherford during the early morning hours of August 4th. As is typical, Mr. Weatherford, an employee of over six years, has been placed on Administrative Duty until an internal investigation is completed,” said North Charleston Police Chief Greg Gomes in a statement to News 2.

Jail records show Weatherford was booked into the Charleston County Detention Center at 2:45 a.m.

News 2 has reached out to the Mount Pleasant Police Department for more information.