North Charleston officers credited with saving man’s life over the weekend

Cpl. Jose Torres and Sgt. Jamel Foster – North Charleston Police Department

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is honoring two of its own after they helped to save a man’s life over the weekend.

Officials with the department said a man in need was “down on his knees” in the street and had a knife up to his neck, threatening to kill himself.

But Sgt. Jamel Foster was able to talk to the man and convince him to put the knife down. Meanwhile, Cpl. Jose Torres helped the man off the street.

Both spoke calmly to the man and were both able to get him proper help.

“Great job, we are so proud of both of you,” the agency said.

