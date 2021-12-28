North Charleston officers investigating circumstances in shooting, fire at Filbin Creek Apartments

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department released new details about a shooting and fire at the Filbin Creek Apartments.

A woman who lived next door first called police after noticing her China cabinet, and chinaware, had been struck by a gunshot Monday evening. A bullet hole was also found in the wall.

The neighbor told police she believed the gunshot came from the apartment next door. After stepping outside, the woman said she saw an unknown Black male wearing a face mask run down the stairs and away from the building.

Officers attempted to knock on the neighboring apartment’s door but did not get a response. They eventually connected with an emergency contact who helped them enter the residence.

As officers opened the apartment door, a report states they noticed heat and smoke pouring from the apartment.

Inside, they found two Black males laying on the floor side-by-side in the living room. Both were deceased.

Police said the investigation remains active. No arrests have been made, and the cause of death for both men has not yet been determined.

Anyone with information should call the North Charleston Police Department or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.