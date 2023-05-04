NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Officers in North Charleston are continuing their crackdown on illegal firearms as they work to curb gun violence in the city.

The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Thursday announced that they seized 29 illegally or unlawfully carried guns off the streets last month.

Those seizures resulted in 28 arrests, according to authorities.

Credit: North Charleston Police Department

“Our officers will continue working to keep those who live, work, or visit our city safe,” an NCPD social media post reads.

Most recently, a 25-year-old man was arrested on attempted murder and other charges after shooting and injuring a man on Forest Avenue last week.

NCPD officers have seized a total of 133 firearms so far in 2023.