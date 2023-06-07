NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Officers in North Charleston are continuing to crack down on illegal firearm possession as they work to curb gun violence in the city.

The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Wednesday announced that officers seized 41 illegally or unlawfully carried guns off the streets last month.

Those seizures resulted in 37 arrests, according to authorities.

Credit: North Charleston Police Department

“Our officers will continue to be proactive to keep our residents and visitors safe,” an NCPD social media post stated.

Most recently, an 18-year-old man died at the hospital from injuries sustained during a Sunday evening shooting on Florida Avenue. No arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation.

NCPD officers have seized a total of 174 firearms so far in 2023.