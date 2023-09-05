NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Officers in North Charleston are continuing to crack down on illegal firearms in an effort to curb gun violence throughout the city.

Officers reportedly seized 42 illegally carried or possessed guns off the streets in August, according to the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD).

Authorities said those firearm seizures resulted in 38 arrests.

Credit: North Charleston Police Department

“Our agency will continue to be proactive to keep our citizens and visitors safe,” an NCPD Facebook post states.

NCPD officers have seized nearly 250 illegal guns so far this year, according to the agency.