NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston officials have begun assessing damages caused by Hurricane Ian, but they are asking for help from residents to report any damages.

City officials are asking citizens to report any degree of damage or water intrusions at northcharleston.org/damage.

After those damages are reported, city inspectors will document and follow up with a home visit along with a life safety inspection to make sure no hazards are present in the damaged structure.

For properties with damage observed from initial drive-through assessments, residents will be asked to enter for a proper assessment by inspectors.

“Documentation of all damage within the City is in accordance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA),” city officials said. “Assessments must be documented for disaster declarations, which may lead to federal assistance.”

Officials said that damaged homes need to be assessed even if they are insured by any homeowner insurance or flood insurance.