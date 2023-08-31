NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Officials in North Charleston have begun assessing damage left behind by Tropical Storm Idalia but are asking for the public’s help.

“With over 42,000 housing units in North Charleston, it is very difficult for inspectors to be aware of all damage caused by Hurricane Idalia,” a news release states.

Residents are being asked to report structural damage or water damage of any degree to the city.

Once reported, city inspectors will conduct a home visit to document damage and perform a life safety inspections to ensure there are no hazards within the damaged home or building.

Inspectors have already observed damage at some properties during initial drive-through assessments. For those homes, inspectors will ask the resident to enter to for a proper assessment.

Officials said damaged homes need to be assessed even if the property is insured by general homeowner insurance or flood insurance.

You can report Idalia damage to the City of North Charleston by clicking here.