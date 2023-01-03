NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A patrol officer with the North Charleston Police Department has been drafted by the Orlando Guardians in the XFL.

The XFL, or Extreme Football League, is described as a professional American football league with eight teams located across the United States.

North Charleston PD’s own Ptl. Trevon Sanders was recently drafted by the Orlando team.

Ptl. Sanders was sworn into the North Charleston Police Department in March 2021. The department said in a Facebook post that he grew up playing football at Danny Jones with his sights set on playing in the NFL.

“After a brief stint with the New York Jets, he felt a calling to return home to make an impact on his community. Trevon traded in his jersey for a North Charleston Police Department uniform and now has his sights set on protecting and serving the place he calls home,” the department said in September 2021.

Officials with the police department said Ptl. Sanders loves to interact with the public, even going beyond the call of duty to purchase food for a homeless person and their dogs at one point.

News 2 Sports will catch up with Patrolman Sanders on Tuesday afternoon. We’ll bring you his story during News 2 at 4, 5, and 6:00 p.m.