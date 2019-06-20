North Charleston PD arrest second suspect in Albert Street shooting incident

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The North Charleston Police Department officials arrested another suspect in connection to a shooting on Albert Street.

Public Information Officer Spencer Pryor stated that Maurice Tavon Hall, of North Charleston, was arrested in connection with the May 30th shooting incident.

Hall is charged with Attempted Armed Robbery and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Hall is expected to appear in bond court on Friday.

Officers were dispatched to the 5300 block of Albert St in reference to shots fired on May 30th, authorities stated. On scene, officers learned that reportedly the driver of an SUV and the operator of a black sedan were involved in some type of confrontation in the area of Dorchester Rd and Olivia Dr.

Members of the North Charleston Police Department Intelligence Led Police Unit and US Marshall Task Force member located Oran Brisbane in the City of Charleston.

According to Public Information Officer Spencer Pryor, Brisbane was charged with four counts of attempted murder, attempted armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, in reference to a shooting incident on May 30th.

Officials added that the two vehicles then traveled to Albert St were the occupants of the sedan fired several shots at the SUV. A 6-year-old inside of the SUV was hit by shattered glass and transported by personal vehicle to Centre Pointe ER for treatment of the non-life threatening injury.