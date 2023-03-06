NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the parking lot of a shopping center off Rivers Avenue.

More than a dozen evidence markers were seen near a bicycle in the parking lot in front of the H&L Super Market on Monday afternoon.

After receiving a call regarding a shooting shortly after noon, officers arrived to find a man on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Police said the parking lot was relatively full when the shooting happened. They spent a portion of the afternoon speaking with people who may have witnessed the shooting.

Officials said they do not have a suspect in custody at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting, or knows what happened, is asked to call the North Charleston Police Department at 843-740-2800.

An investigation is ongoing.