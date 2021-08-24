North Charleston PD cracking down on unsafe drivers leading up to Labor Day

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is cracking down on unsafe drivers through the Labor Day holiday.

The department’s traffic enforcement unit is “doing saturation patrols on the city’s roadways, looking for traffic violations, with the goal of reducing collisions,” according to NCPD.

It’s part of their “Sober or Slammer” campaign heading into the holiday.

Officers will be looking to identify impaired and unsafe drivers during the blitz.

The campaign will run through September 6th.

Locations for traffic enforcement were not announced.