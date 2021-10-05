North Charleston PD escorts fellow officer to hospital for first post-chemo operation

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Members of the North Charleston Police Department escorted a fellow officer to a Mount Pleasant hospital in a show of support Tuesday morning.

Police Chief Reggie Burgess led a team of officers and other department staff members to Roper Healthcare in Mount Pleasant for officer Ashley Thompson, who was scheduled to receive her first post-chemo operation.

Photo courtesy: North Charleston Police Department

Crews with the North Charleston Fire Department also participated in the escort.

The departments brought along their pink-wrapped emergency vehicles in their show of support.

Officer Thompson is a Citadel graduate; She later joined the army and after a deployment went to officer candidate school. She was diagnosed with breast cancer last year during the last phase of officer candidate school.

The North Charleston Police Department said Officer Thompson plans to finish school once she is able.