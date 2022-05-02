LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department were dispatched to the Harborstone Apartments in Ladson around 12:15 a.m. after 911 operators received multiple calls regarding the sound of gunfire.

One person told police she heard gunshots around the 700 building and then heard a woman scream.

Based on a heavily redacted report from NCPD, investigators spoke with witnesses who described seeing an altercation between one victim and suspects – at one point, a group of young men opened fire on the victim’s vehicle, causing injury to the victim.

While still on scene, police said they were notified that a gunshot victim had arrived at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

That person was later pronounced dead.

Officers located several casings in front of the 7000 building where the victim’s vehicle was located and gunfire damage to a separate vehicle.

An investigation is ongoing.