NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston are investigating a deadly Friday morning shooting.

An officer with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to an address on Atlas Street where EMS was with a possible gunshot victim.

At the scene, police say an individual was found lying on the floor near a door. He had been declared deceased by EMS.

No arrests have been made in this case and the 60-year-old victim has not yet been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.