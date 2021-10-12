North Charleston PD investigating shooting near Ashley Phosphate Rd. and I-26

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting in North Charleston.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to what was described as a shooting incident in the area of Ashley Phosphate Road and I-26 around 5:40 p.m.

A male victim suffering from a gunshot wound was located when officers arrived. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No other details were provided. Police say traffic is being impacted in the area.

