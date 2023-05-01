Editor’s note: The North Charleston Police Department initially said this stabbing was being investigated as a homicide.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after a homeless man was allegedly stabbed Saturday morning.

According to a report, officers responded to Cherokee Methodist Church off Cosgrove Avenue around 7:15 a.m. for a stabbing that had just occurred.

Officers met with one person who said the victim, a 33-year-old man, walked up yelling for someone to call the police because he had been stabbed.

The victim provided officers with a suspect description. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information should contact the North Charleston Police Department.