North Charleston PD investigating early-morning homicide

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Thursday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a location on Nantucket Avenue in reference to shots being heard.

While en route, police were advised that a male victim had been shot. The deceased victim was found in the front yard of a residence, according to a report.

No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc.

