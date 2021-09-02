North Charleston PD investigating early-morning homicide

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Thursday morning.
Officers were dispatched to a location on Nantucket Avenue in reference to shots being heard.
While en route, police were advised that a male victim had been shot. The deceased victim was found in the front yard of a residence, according to a report.
No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.
