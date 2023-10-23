NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston are investigating a Saturday evening homicide.

According to a report, officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday in reference to a shooting victim.

While details about the shooting are limited, North Charleston police said the 22-year-old victim died at the hospital and that the case is being investigated as a homicide.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim when appropriate.

No arrests have been made.