North Charleston PD investigating deadly Thursday night shooting on Flora Drive

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston are investigating a homicide that happened Thursday night.

According to a report from NCPD, an officer was responding to Flora Drive in reference to shots being heard in the area. While en route, the officer received another call saying a man had been shot.

The victim, identified by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office as 20-year-old Dezron Washington, was found inside a residence on his back. He did not have any signs of life.

A family member told police that the victim ran into the residence from the back door and said he had been shot.

The coroner’s office said Washington died from a gunshot wound.

Both the North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.