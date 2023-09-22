NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston are investigating a break-in that happened earlier this month in the Park Circle area.

Police shared surveillance images of two individuals who they are looking to identify in connection with the incident.

The break-in happened at the Wells Fargo ATM off East Montague Avenue on September 16 between 3:45 a.m. and 3:52 a.m.

One of the individuals was seen wearing a red and black 222 Banda Anniston Track Jacket and a black “ONDIGO” backpack. The other was seen wearing a Parish Nation signature logo camo hoodie and red and white shoes.

If you recognize the individuals, you are asked to contact the North Charleston Police Department at 843-554-5700.

Police said there are no active warrants at this time.