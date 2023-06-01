NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened at a gas station off Rivers Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

Xavier Holmes was apprehended by detectives on Thursday and is being charged with first-degree assault and battery.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to a reported shooting at the Exxon shortly before 2:00 p.m. and found an injured victim.

The individual was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During an investigation, detectives determined that the victim was involved in an altercation with two other men at the gas station. One of the individuals allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired it at the victim before running away.

Holmes was identified as a suspect during NCPD’s investigation into the shooting. He was taken into custody on Thursday.

He is being housed at the Al Cannon Detention Center.