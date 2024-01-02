NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) released statistics from its traffic enforcement operations over the New Year’s Eve holiday.

Three people were arrested for driving under the influence in NCPD’s jurisdiction.

Police say 13 citations were issued to those driving under suspension; 51 citations were issued for moving violations; and 48 citations were issued for non-moving violations.

Moving violations often refer to speeding, running a red light or stop sign, texting while driving, or failing to use proper signals. A non-moving violation could include inattentive driving, driving while talking on a cell phone, or not wearing a seatbelt among others.

The department also issued 183 written warnings during its holiday enforcement.