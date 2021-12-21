North Charleston PD officer announces breast cancer remission

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) officer has an extra reason to celebrate this holiday season as she announced her breast cancer is in remission.

Private First Class Ashley Thompson is a Citadel graduate and Army veteran. She was in officer candidate school with NCPD when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020.

The Lowcountry law enforcement community rallied behind her throughout her battle.

NCPD and the North Charleston Fire Department teamed up in October of 2021 to escort PFC Thompson to her first post-chemo operation at Roper.

A Christmas blessing! NCPD P.F.C. Ashley Thompson wants everyone to know that she is in remission from breast cancer. Officer Thompson says her pathology report from her surgery came back with no active cancer and no evidence of disease. She is back at work on light duty. pic.twitter.com/9kuiQGoWRR — North Charleston Police (@NCPD) December 21, 2021

Now, two months later, her most recent pathology report shows no active cancer and no evidence of disease.

NCPD said that she has returned to work and is on light duty.