North Charleston PD searching for individuals who assaulted victim on Facebook Live

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston are looking to identify three individuals involved in an assault that was livestreamed on Facebook.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, the assault happened last Friday, July 24, on St. Johns Avenue near Bosses.

Police say two people were seen assaulting the victim while being recorded through video on Facebook Live. A third person, who streamed the assault, was an unknown female who possibly goes by the name Diamond.

Anyone who has information about this assault or who may know the individuals involved, you are asked to call the North Charleston Police Department’s Tip Line at 843-607-2076 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.