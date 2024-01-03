NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston are searching for a man wanted on burglary charges.

Demonte Jacob Marquis Champayne, 24, is wanted for first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with an incident that took place on December 8, 2024, according to the North Charleston Police Department.

Champayne is described as 5’09” and 120 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Champayne, or know where he may be located, you are asked to contact North Charleston PD by calling 843-554-5700 or emailing ncpddetectives@northcharleston.org.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.