North Charleston PD working to stop auto-pedestrian crashes: “Slow down, pay attention, save a life”

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department says half of their traffic fatalities this year are from pedestrians being struck by vehicles.

Captain Rick Keys, who oversees special operations for the department, said a big problem over the last few weeks has been pedestrians being struck in the roadway.

“Pedestrians crossing the road in the wrong part of the roadway instead of using intersections,” he said of the problem.

While crossing the road outside of a walkway is illegal, those who are distracted or speeding and end up in a collision are also held responsible.

The North Charleston Police Department said they’ve had 18 fatalities so far this year within the city. “Nine of those fatalities are pedestrians crossing the roadway when they shouldn’t be and being struck by motorists,” said Capt. Keys.

“At nighttime, if you are a motorist coming through our city, and you’re behind a vehicle and someone is lane hopping, you decide to change lanes, you can very well find a pedestrian standing in that lane,” he said.

Capt. Keys said they’ve had four fatalities involving pedestrians in just the last few weeks.