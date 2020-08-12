North Charleston Police Chief apologizes to victim of wrongful arrest

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Chief has made peace with a teenager that his officers wrongfully arrested.

We first told you about Shanece Mitchell back in November. She was arrested for a fight that broke out after the Baptist Hill High School prom. Not only was Mitchell not a student at Baptist Hill, but she also wasn’t at the prom. Instead, Mitchell was at an AAU basketball tournament in North Carolina.

News 2 learned back in June that Mitchell had finally reached a settlement with the city for the time she spent in jail. After speaking with her about the incident, Mitchell said all she really wanted was an apology from the police department. On Tuesday, Chief Burgess made that happen.

“I wanted to come out here as the Chief of Police to personally apologize to that young lady, who is just about to go to college and let her know… Listen, we made that mistake. And we may not be able to make up for it when it happened, but we can make up for it from here on out,” said North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess.

Chief Burgess also shared the department has removed Mitchell’s name from all incident reports and booking reports. Her warrant file has been terminated and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has been instructed to remove any item with Mitchell’s name on it.

Mitchell said now she feels closure.

“I feel like that was the right thing to do,” Mitchell said. “Everything is settled now.”