North Charleston Police Department goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is going pink.

The department is working with the American Cancer Society to raise money for Breast Cancer awareness and research.

The department has issued 55 pink badges and added pink uniforms for their officers.

They even have a pink cruiser and added a new pink Tahoe to their patrol fleet.

Officers will also host a “Take a Bite out of Cancer” event where part of the proceeds will be donated to the “Real Mean Wear Pink” Campaign.

This event will happen on October 17.