North Charleston Police Department walks for Homicide victims

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Wednesday night, the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD), friends, and families remembered those lost in acts of violence in North Charleston.

Over one hundred North Charleston Police Officers gathered for the event:

“Today, we’re going to do a walk, a peaceful walk, we are going to reach out to the communities, and it’s for every one of these people in this picture right here.”

Homicide victims that lost their lives this year in North Charleston were remembered at the scenes of the crimes:

“We’ve got kids being shot now, nationwide, and we’re going to walk for these kids.”

Families, reflecting on their loved ones:

“We are out here today supporting, those two, because those are our babies, and they didn’t deserve to die the way they were murdered.”

The goal, to build community bonds, to stand up against violence, but most of all, to heal:

“God we pray now, for families, God, for victims, God, Father we pray God for strength right now…for this community.”

North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess says, throughout all challenges, what sets his force apart is that they put the citizens first:

“What are they doing about the community? How do they care about the community? We care.” Chief Reggie Burgess, NCPD

The evening, serving as motivation for North Charleston Officers who say this shows them why now, more than ever, it’s important to work hard for citizens and to keep the community safe.

To stay connected with Hanna Powers, follow her on social media! For Facebook click here, for Twitter click here, and for Instagram click here.