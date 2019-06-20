North Charleston Police arrest suspect following stabbing near Park Circle

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston arrested a suspect following a Wednesday night stabbing near Park Circle.

According to NCPD Spokesman Spencer Pryor, Alonzo McGill is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

McGill was originally let go because the victim could not make a positive identification.

ORIGINAL STORY

Authorities in North Charleston are investigating after a 42-year-old man was reportedly stabbed by an unknown person near Park Circle.

The incident happened around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Liberty Park at Celtic Street.

While investigating reports of a suspicious person pulling on door handles of vehicles in the area of Liberty Park, dispatch advised officers about a nearby assault that possibly involved the suspect.

An incident report shows officers observed a male subject, who matched the suspect’s description, walking on the sidewalk. They say the man was “sweating profusely” as if he had been running or in a fight.

During the investigation, it was discovered the victim was possibly stabbed by a bladed weapon. Officers were able to locate a black handled knife that had recently been placed on the side of the sidewalk.

The subject was detained so police could question him about the incident.

The report states the assault victim could not positively say whether or not the subject was the person who assaulted him and was later released from custody.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the North Charleston Police Department.