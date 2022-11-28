NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Police in North Charleston are investigating an alleged sexual assault that occurred at a community recreation center on Friday.

According to the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD), a juvenile was walking near the Danny Jones Recreation Complex on Monitor Street around 2:00 p.m., when she was approached by an unknown man.

When the suspect and victim reached the bathrooms, the suspect allegedly grabbed the victim and tried to go inside, but the facilities were locked at the time. The victim alleged that the man found an open storage room and took her inside and sexually assaulted her, according to the NCPD report.

No arrests have been made, but the victim described the suspect to police as a Black male approximately 6 feet tall, weighing 180 pounds, and wearing blue shoes, jeans, and a navy-blue hoodie.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this crime should contact the North Charleston Police Department.