Man dies after early morning shooting outside North Charleston restaurant & sports cafe

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A victim has died following a shooting outside a North Charleston restaurant early Monday morning.

According to NCPD spokesman Spencer Pryor, the shooting happened just before 2:00 a.m. at Dreams Restaurant & Sports Café on Dorchester Road.

Upon arrival, officers located a make victim on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to MUSC where he later died.

According to witnesses, the victim and an acquaintance were outside of the location when a male suspect approached the victim and fired shots.

Investigators believe the incident was a targeted shooting.

An investigation is on-going.