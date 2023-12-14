NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police are asking for help finding the individual pictured who is wanted for questioning about recent package theft.

The package theft occurred on 9623 S. Liberty Meadows Drive in North Charleston, according to NCPD.

The incident report states the suspect was caught on doorbell camera footage stealing a package from the porch. The suspect then returned when a delivery man dropped off another package.

The report says the suspect was seen talking to the delivery man, taking the delivered package, and then leaving.

If you know or have any information on the person pictured, you are asked to call the NCPD Tip Line at 843-607-2076 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Authorities say information leading to an arrest could result in a reward.