North Charleston police make arrests in deadly Jan 8 shooting on Dorchester Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities made two arrests in a deadly January 8th shooting off Dorchester Road.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to a convenience store off Dorchester Road for a reported shooting.

Once there, a victim, Bobby Warthaw, was found on the backside of a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. “Officers attempted life-saving measures before EMS arrived on scene and took over,” a report said.

Warthaw died at the scene.

North Charleston police said they arrested 27-year-old Marcus Russell on Tuesday after he was identified as a suspect in Warthaw’s murder.

They said he was apprehended by the Intelligence Led Police Unit and US Marshals Task Force on Dorchester Road near Wescott Boulevard.

Investigators also determined Jahnee Coleman, 31, took part in the deadly shooting. Police said she was in a vehicle that had been stopped on an unrelated issue when she was served with a warrant.

Coleman was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center on a charge of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

A mugshot for Russell was not immediately available.