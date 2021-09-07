North Charleston Police officer shoots hoops with young citizen

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – NCPD Patrolman Eric Jones did not miss a shot (literally) in showing off his hooping skills when he saw a young man playing basketball by himself in the neighborhood.

Officer Jones loves his community and was on patrol in his zone when he spotted a local neighborhood kid playing basketball in the driveway of his house by himself in the rain.

Jones did not waste a second and decided to join the young man for a game of horse.

