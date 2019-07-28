North Charleston Police respond to threats made from Northwoods Mall

Police responded to a call at approximately 9:15 PM on Saturday, July 27 in response to an individual claiming to be in one of the businesses with hostages and making other terroristic threats at Northwoods Mall.

The caller made numerous demands, some with merit and some without.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, officers ensured the security of the patrons in the only businesses open in the mall by securing the area around those businesses.

No evacuation was conducted because the other businesses closed at around 9:00 PM.

The caller remained on the line with Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch call-takers and North Charleston Police Negotiators.

Officers entered and secured the business.

No evidence of any of the caller’s claims was located and the scene was cleared.

None of the caller’s claims or demands were verified.

The North Charleston Police Department is continuing the investigation into the call.