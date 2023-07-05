Christian Morimando was last heard from on July 1 (North Charleston Police Department)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 30-year-old man.

Christian Morimando has been missing since July 1, according to NCPD. He reportedly told family members that he was returning home to Las Vegas that evening, but has not returned home.

Morimando is described as a 6’2″, 180-pound Hispanic male with black hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo of a mustache on his right index finger.

Authorities said he was last known to be in the area of 7300 Rivers Avenue in North Charleston.

Anyone with information on Morimando’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Cameron Miller at 843-740-2521 or 843-708-3263.