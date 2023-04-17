NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a North Charleston man who has been reported missing for more than a week.

Hahsan Parker, 43, was last seen at a Pastor Drive residence on April 7, according to the North Charleston Police Department.

Credit: NCPD Credit: NCPD

Officials said Parker told family members he was going to the ATM, but did not return. He is known to frequent the area of Success Street.

He is described as 5-feet 9-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds with black hair, black eyes, and a medium complexion.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Tiffani Crider at 843-740-2526 or 843-708-5840.