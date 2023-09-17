NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston are working to locate two missing juveniles.

Emma Lopez-Hernandez, 11, and Rose Tema-Ardiano, 16, left their Spaniel Drive home to go for a walk around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Both are in foster care, according to the North Charleston Police Department.

As of 10:55 p.m. Sunday, police said neither of the two girls have returned home.

Lopez-Hernandez is described as 4’11” with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a colorful shirt, dark pants and pink and white shoes.

Tema-Ardiano is 5’4” with black hair and brown eyes. She left home wearing a white shirt, dark pants, and red and black shoes.

If you have seen them, or know where they may be, you are asked to contact the North Charleston Police Department.