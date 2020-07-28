North Charleston police searching for missing vulnerable adult

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in North Charleston need your help locating a missing vulnerable adult.

Shawn Michael Trevino Hodge, 24, was last seen on Saturday in his backyard on Foxwood Drive.

Authorities say he was wearing a dark-colored shirt and cargo shorts, he may also be carrying a PS4 gaming system.

Hodge is described as 6’02” and 250 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He also has a full beard.

If you see him, you are asked to contact MPO P. Schoolfield at his city desk # 740-2521.

Police say Hodge is on medication but has not taken in.