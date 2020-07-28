North Charleston police searching for missing vulnerable adult

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in North Charleston need your help locating a missing vulnerable adult.

Shawn Michael Trevino Hodge, 24, was last seen on Saturday in his backyard on Foxwood Drive.

Authorities say he was wearing a dark-colored shirt and cargo shorts, he may also be carrying a PS4 gaming system.

Hodge is described as 6’02” and 250 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He also has a full beard.

If you see him, you are asked to contact MPO P. Schoolfield at his city desk # 740-2521.

Police say Hodge is on medication but has not taken in.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES