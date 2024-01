NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police (NCPD) responded to reports of a shooting on W. Jimtown Drive shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Once on the scene, officers discovered one male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

North Charleston Police are currently searching for the shooting suspect, said Harve Jacobs with NCPD.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.