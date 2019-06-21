North Charleston Police searching for wanted, possibly armed suspect

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston are searching for a man who they say is accused of breaking into vehicles.

Timothy Aaron Brock, 26, is wanted on active warrants related to thefts from motor vehicles on and around Arthur Hills Circle earlier this month.

According to an incident report from the North Charleston Police Department, a victim told police an unknown suspect stole a loaded pistol and hydrocodone from the inside of his unlocked vehicle.

Based on what Brock stole from the vehicle, police believe he may still be armed.

Never attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you see him or have any information you are asked to call the North Charleston Police Department or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.