NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Officers in North Charleston are continuing their crack down on illegal firearms as they work to curb gun violence throughout the city.

Officers took 70 unlawfully carried or possessed guns off the streets in September, according to the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD).

Officials said those gun seizures resulted in 61 arrests.

“Our agency will continue to be proactive to keep our citizens and visitors safe,” an NCPD social media post stated.

NCPD officers have seized more than 350 illegal guns so far this year, according to the agency.