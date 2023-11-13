NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) will hold its annual Day of Thanksgiving, Friday, Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

During this time, the department will hand out turkeys and hot meals to those who attend. NCPD will be set up in the parking lot of 2500 City Hall Lane, North Charleston.

If you have questions or would like more information, contact Sgt. Jerrid Riley or Patrol Officer Jennipher Aguilera.

jriley@northcharleston.org

jbaguilera@northcharleston.org

You can also call 843-714-7096.