NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two residents from the Lowcountry are set to attend President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address as invited guests.

President Biden will address a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday night. His wife, First Lady Jill Biden, and Assistant Democratic Leader James E. Clyburn each invited guests from North Charleston to attend the annual event for the roles they have played in their community.

DARLENE GAFFNEY

Darlene Gaffney, of North Charleston, will join First Lady Dr. Jill Biden in her viewing box for the President’s State of the Union Address on Tuesday.

Darlene Gaffney (seen wearing fuchsia sweater) greets First Lady Jill Biden during a visit to the MUSC Hollings Cancer Center, Monday, October 25, 2021, in Charleston, South Carolina. (Official White House Photo by Cameron Smith)

Gaffney is a cancer survivor who was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in March 2015. Drawing on her own experience, Gaffney has worked to educate the community about the importance of early detection and recommended screenings as part of the Cancer Support Ministry at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston.

Gaffney met with the First Lady in 2021 at the MUSC Hollings Cancer Center during a visit to promote breast cancer awareness.

According to White House officials, each individual joining Dr. Biden was invited because they “personify issues or themes to be addressed by the President in his speech, or they embody the Biden-Harris Administration’s policies at work for the American people.

ANTHONY SCOTT

Anthony Scott will attend Tuesday night’s State of the Union address as a guest of Congressman James Clyburn.

FILE | Anthony Scott, brother of Walter Scott

Anthony Scott is the brother of Walter Scott, who was shot and killed after an officer pulled him over for a broken taillight on the morning of April 4, 2015.

Rep. Clyburn said he is pleased to welcome his friend, Anthony, to President Biden’s annual address in Washington. It comes on the heels of another instance where a man, Tyre Scott, was killed at the hands of law enforcement and as lawmakers push for police reform.

“Just 7 years ago, South Carolina mourned the loss of his brother Walter, who was shot in the back and killed by a North Charleston police officer in April 2015. In the years since, our nation has collectively mourned the loss of far too many Black men and women at the hands of police — most recently, Tyre Nichols. I am committed to addressing the issues around public safety and accountability and will continue to work with my colleagues in Congress and the Biden-Harris Administration to see this goal through. There is not a moment to lose,” said Congressman Clyburn.

Tuesday night’s address will air live on WCBD News 2 beginning at 9:00 p.m., it will also stream live at counton2.com