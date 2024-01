NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police have announced multiple road closures in the city due to storm-related issues.

E. Saddlebrook Drive and Preakness Drive are both closed due to flooding.

Forest Avenue and Buchanan Street are closed due to a downed pole blocking the area.

Azalea Drive and Cosgrove Avenue are closed, with a power line blocking Cosgrove Avenue towards Northbridge Drive.