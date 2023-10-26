NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Bring your unwanted or expired prescription medications to the North Charleston Sam’s Club on Saturday, Oct 28. to safely dispose of them.

Law enforcement officers will be stationed in the parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to assist people attending. This event is a part of the DEA’s biannual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and has several host sites across South Carolina.

In addition to this in-person event, the Walmart at 3951 W Ashley Cir. in Charleston has a year-round disposal center. For those looking to get rid of opioid prescriptions, all Walmart and Sam’s Clubs offer a free disposal tool called DisposeRx.

“We continue to prioritize efforts to help prevent any misuse or abuse of prescription medications in our communities,” said Lisa Young, Senior Director with Walmart Specialty Compliance and Ethics. “Collaborating with organizations for efforts like this one can help minimize the chances that prescription medication ends up in the wrong hands.”

For a list of Take Back Day event locations, click here: https://takebackday.dea.gov