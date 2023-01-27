NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A plan to redevelop a section of the former Charleston Naval Base could bring waterfront views, green spaces, and a mix of residential and commercial space to North Charleston near Riverfront Park.

The City of North Charleston announced Friday it is looking for a master developer to help in its transformation of a 70-acre riverfront property along the Cooper River located near Park Circle and the historic Olde Village.

“The property’s unique waterfront location, views, and proximity to the existing historic district create a rare opportunity to bring vibrant mixed-use development to North Charleston,” the city said in its posting.

In this role, the master developer would provide and implement a plan for a dynamic, high-density, mixed commercial and residential development that would follow concepts in the “Battery Park Master Plan,” which can be seen here.

It’s all part of the city’s larger vision of redeveloping the former Charleston Naval Base, which officially closed in April 1996.

Those interested in the role can reach out to the city by mail or hand-delivered to the following address:

Procurement Department

3rd floor City Hall

City of North Charleston

2500 City Hall Lane

North Charleston, SC 29406

The submission deadline is March 17, 203.

